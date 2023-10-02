The Government is set to give Burnley an extra £20m. in Levelling Up funding.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has secured a third package of Levelling Up investment for the area, calling it “another game-changer”.

It is part of a 10-year Plan for Towns announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with 55 towns across the country sharing more than £1b.

Mr Higginbotham, who lobbied for the funding, said: “This latest news of an extra £20m. for our area is absolutely brilliant!

Burnley MP Anthony Higginbotham has helped secure another £20m. in Levelling Up Funding.

“The mission to Level Up our borough is already seeing the tens of millions of pounds secured making a difference in our town centre and wider area, with major regeneration and transformation taking place.

“What this further £20m. will do is allow us to develop a long-term plan for driving growth and transformation in our area, backed by the Government.

“I’ve always said that my job is to be Burnley and Padiham’s voice in Westminster, getting the Government focused on us and what we need. This is just further proof that we’re delivering on that.”

Overlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Long-Term Plan for Towns will give Burnley and Padiham residents the opportunity to have their say on where this long-term funding will be invested through new Town Boards. A new toolkit of regeneration powers will also be utilised to unlock more private sector investment, by auctioning empty high street shops, reforming licensing rules on shops and restaurants, and supporting more housing in town centres.

The Conservative Government is also launching a Towns Taskforce to support towns, helping the newly formed Town Boards to develop their plans, and advise them on how best to take advantage of government policies, unlock private investment and engage their communities.

The new £20m. package follows the £32m. that Antony Higginbotham previously helped to secure for Burnley through round one and two of the Levelling Up Fund.

It also comes on top of more than £3.5m. to help build Pioneer Place, expand Burnley College’s £115m. campus, and implement the Padiham Flood Defence Scheme, which costs around £18m.

