The £300,000 project, approved by Burnley Council’s executive, will also see the sowing of wildflower meadows.A report to the senior councillors said: “Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC) has secured funding of £380,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action programme, which focuses on the link between nature and climate and aims to fund projects that encourage community-led climate action.“BLC will act as the accountable body and will work in partnership with the council to deliver the project as part of the ‘Burnley and Outdoor Town’ initiative.“The council will receive £330,000 from BLC over a four-year period and will use the funding to organise and deliver volunteer activities involving people of all ages and abilities in Burnley’s parks and greenspaces across the borough.