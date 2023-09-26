15 new micro-woodlands coming to Burnley
The £300,000 project, approved by Burnley Council’s executive, will also see the sowing of wildflower meadows.A report to the senior councillors said: “Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC) has secured funding of £380,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action programme, which focuses on the link between nature and climate and aims to fund projects that encourage community-led climate action.“BLC will act as the accountable body and will work in partnership with the council to deliver the project as part of the ‘Burnley and Outdoor Town’ initiative.“The council will receive £330,000 from BLC over a four-year period and will use the funding to organise and deliver volunteer activities involving people of all ages and abilities in Burnley’s parks and greenspaces across the borough.
“Volunteer activities will include tree and woodland planting, creation of wildflower meadows and other environmental activities and improvements.“The budget will employ a green activities coordinator, provide electric vehicle transport and pay for materials and equipment, including trees and wildflower seeds.“The funding agreement requires the council to complete a Deed of Dedication, which obliges the council to maintain each site as woodland in future.“Similar Deeds of Dedication were completed for the lottery-funded Forest of Burnley woodland schemes.“The £50,000 that BLC retains will provide funding for future editions of Beat the Street and project management.”The council’s housing boss, coun. John Harbour, welcomed the scheme as a major initiative that could have the same beneficial and long-lasting environmental impact as the Forest of Burnley scheme achieved 25 years ago.