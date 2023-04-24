PM Rishi Sunak visited Worsthorne last fortnight as part of a tour of the North West, knocking on doors and meeting residents, staff and Conservative councillors and members at the Crooked Billet pub.

He spoke about efforts to improve the town and give people more opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak said: "There is so much happening in Burnley, and I’m pleased I could get up to campaign with Antony, who is a brilliant local MP and who time after time manages to get more investment out of me and the Chancellor. And with local elections just a few weeks away, it was good to meet Burnley Conservatives and the brilliant candidates they have standing right across Burnley. I'd encourage all residents to lend them their vote.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Crooked Billet in Worsthorne.

He was joined by Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham and ward councillor Cosima Towneley, as he knocked on doors of residents ahead of the local elections next month.

Here is everything you need to know about the PM’s visit:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does ‘levelling up’ actually look like for people in Burnley, according to the PM?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham at the Crooked Billet in Worsthorne.

Burnley has received £32m. from the Levelling Up Fund to: transform Newtown Mill, Manchester Road Station, and Town 2 Turf; create the new Pioneer Place leisure development; invest in Burnley College and Burnley Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is the Government helping Burnley people with the cost of living?

The PM discussed current cost of living support, saying the Government is doing everything possible to drive down inflation and the price of energy.

The windfall tax targets the excess profits of oil and gas companies brought about by the war in Ukraine, and latest figures indicate inflation has now passed its peak.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Crooked Billet in Worsthorne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Worsthorne residents say about the PM’s visit?

Mark, a Worsthorne resident, who received one of the Prime Minister's door knocks, said: “It's not something you expect when you answer the door, to see the Prime Minister there, but it was clear that he was interested in what I was saying, and wanted to know more about the issues I raised with him. There's no quick fix for the issues our country faces, but he's the best person for the job in my opinion."

What did Burnley’s MP Antony Higginbotham say about the visit?

MP Higginbotham said: “This is the second Prime Ministerial visit we’ve had since I got elected, with the first being to the centre of Burnley to the college. Then we showcased our incredible skills in engineering and construction and made the case for further expanding our educational offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So welcoming Rishi, where we could show off some of our rural areas, too, was brilliant.

“Knocking on doors it was also clear that the PM’s pledges – on inflation, growth, debt, the NHS and immigration – are exactly what the public want us to focus on.