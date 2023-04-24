Rishi Sunak’s plan, outlined back in January, will aim to implement some form of compulsory mathematics taught to all British students up to the age of 18. This, according to Mr Sunak, is to change what he referred to as the country’s “anti maths mindset” and to boost the country’s economic progression.

The expert advisory group is comprised of mathematicians, college education leaders and business representatives. As such, Nelson and Colne College’s Fionnuala Swann will be amongst esteemed company. Other members of the group include an architect of the national curriculum, a former Ofqual boss and the CEO of the credit card giant Capital One UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal and CEO of the Nelson and Colne College Group, Lisa O’Loughlin said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Fionnuala has been appointed to this expert advisory group. Her appointment is a testament to her exceptional leadership, her unwavering commitment to mathematics education and her ability to inspire and support our students to achieve remarkable things in this field.

Nelson and Colne College Group’s assistant principal Fionnuala Swann will sit on PMs Expert Advisory Group for maths drive

“We are incredibly proud of her, and this appointment further showcases our dedication to providing high quality mathematics education for all students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fionnuala was asked if she would join the group largely because of Nelson and Colne College’s (NCC) excellent reputation for maths success with students aged 16-18 and the value in which NCC place on maths qualifications. NCC were awarded an Outstanding rating at their last OFSTED inspection in March of last year (the only Further Education College in Lancashire to currently hold this title) and have also been recognised by the Department for Education as a Centre for Excellence in maths.

The group will conduct its work between April and July with the intention to develop a key strategy for how the British education system can compete, mathematically, with global competitors. The experts will then meet with the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Education in order to discuss their findings.

Fionnuala said: “I am delighted to have been selected to sit on the expert advisory group and advise the government on how to deliver its plan to extend maths education to 18. Both the College and I believe passionately in the value of maths and its crucial role to enable young people to progress in their education and future careers.

“As a member of a Maths Centre for excellence and OFSTED outstanding provider, my focus will be on advising on what the necessary maths knowledge and skills are needed and whether a new qualification is required.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the Board of Corporation at Nelson and Colne College Group, Phil Wilkinson, said: “I am delighted with the news.