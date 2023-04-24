Located at the Rainhall Centre, Rainhall Road, the Barclays Local service is designed to provide easy access for customers with digital and complex banking needs.

Leader Times revealed in January that Barclays itended to close its Barnoldswick branch in April, to the anger of many residents and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson who helped to open the new facility on Friday.

Barclays closed its Nelson and Colne high street branches in 2019. The bank cited the increasing use of online and mobile banking as the reason behind a drop in customers at the branches.

Andrew Stephenson MP, customer care colleague Ruth Shorrock and customer care leader Stephanie Hunter

The new service will be open on Tuesdays 9-30am to 4pm, Thursdays 9-30am to 1pm and Fridays 12pm to 4-30pm offering face to face financial support and education for customers.

Barclays says it is committed to deploying a range of more flexible ways that customers can physically interact with the bank, this includes over 200 pop-up banking sites located in town centres, plus presence in spaces such as community centres, libraries and business hubs where it offers drop in and pre-booked appointments.

Lindsay McAlice-Kennedy, Barclays customer care director, Cumbria and Lancashire, said: “We’re delighted to launch the replace banking service here in Barnoldswick. This represents our commitment to customers and the local community who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on their local high street, albeit in a different environment.”

Customers visiting the Rainhall Centre will be able to access a range of services including financial reviews, balance requests, open new accounts and have support with digital banking. As the centre is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions will need to be completed at the local Post Office.

Mr Stephenson said: “I’m pleased to officially open Barnoldswick’s Barclays Local site, which will see the bank continue to provide offering face to face financial support from the Rainhall Centre.

“The site will allow customers to review their finances, check their balance, open an account or get up to speed with online banking.