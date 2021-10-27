Budget boost for Burnley as town lands £20m 'levelling up' windfall

Burnley is set to benefit from 'levelling up' investment totalling £20m.

The bid, placed by Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham in conjunction with Burnley Council, marks the biggest cash injection in the town for over a decade.

It will see major investment in a range of projects throughout the borough including developing the area between Turf Moor and the town centre, an expansion of UCLan at Trafalgar and further upgrades to Manchester Road train station.

Combined, the plan is to connect expanded education facilities at the UClan campus, through the new Pioneer Place development in the town centre and on to Turf Moor to create an economic corridor running directly from one side of the town to the other.

This is on top of further improvements to transport infrastructure at Manchester Road train station.

Welcoming the announcement, Mr Higginbotham said: “I’ve been pushing for the levelling up agenda to be brought to our area since I was elected and so I’m delighted that my mission to level-up Burnley and Padiham is now being reflected in the government’s funding priorities.

"This £20 million investment will be truly transformative. It will open up yet more opportunities for young people to get a world class education by linking Burnley College with an expanded UCLan campus, improve the public realm from the Turf to the town centre, driving fans from around the country into the heart of Burnley to support our hospitality businesses, and further improve the transport links with a new bridge connecting both platforms at Manchester Road train station - something I promised I would see delivered.

"And all this is on top of the work being done to transform the old Pioneer Place into a modern and attractive retail and leisure destination which the government has already invested £3.6 million into through the Getting Building Fund.

"Burnley and Padiham is on the up. And no longer will our borough be forgotten."

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council, said: “This is great news for Burnley! It follows on from the council’s recent acquisition of Charter Walk, our work on Lower St James’s Street Heritage Action Zone, and our continued work in bringing forward Pioneer Place.

“The bid was based around three key projects within our Town Centre and Canalside Masterplan and these, along with our other developments, will mean that Burnley town centre can continue to develop, diversify and prosper.

"Having worked closely with our partners in developing the bid, I am so pleased that these projects will now be delivered. I would also like to thank our officers who worked all hours to meet the very tight deadlines for submitting the bid.