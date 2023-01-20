Included in the newly announced funding are improvements to bus services across Burnley and Padiham, which will see real time passenger information displayed at bus stops for the first time, transport hubs developed at Burnley Bus Station and Burnley Manchester Road Railway Station; and new ‘liveable neighbourhoods’ created in parts of the borough needing regeneration.

Totalling £50m. for East Lancashire, the additional investment has been announced as part of a wider package of £2.1 billion which is being used to level up communities right across the UK.

Local MP Antony Higginbotham, who in 2021 secured a £20m. investment within Burnley and Padiham, has welcomed this extra £12m. investment coming to Burnley as part of the next phase of the Levelling Up Fund.

Levelling Up East Lancashire

He said: “Improving public transport infrastructure, regenerating our communities, investing in economic growth and delivering for Lancashire. That’s what I, and all of us across Lancashire, are pushing with Government.

"So it’s brilliant to see the Government recognise all of this with another £50m. investment from the next round of the Levelling Up Fund, including almost £12m. of that coming straight to Burnley.

“This new investment will further accelerate the transformation of Burnley, building on the new town centre developments like Pioneer Place and Padiham centre; and the record expansion of opportunities thanks to increased funding for schools and the college.

“When placed into the wider Lancashire context of transformation, and the development of National Cyber Force just a few miles away, it’s clear we have a lot to be proud and optimistic about.”

Lancashire County Council leader Phillippa Williamson said that it would be “a welcome boost for our county”.

She added: “It will be invested in developing a range of complementary projects that, when linked together, will significantly improve the quality of life and opportunities for people across the county, but particularly in Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale.”