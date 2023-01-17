The major investment from the Government's Levelling Up Fund, Harry Potts Way all the way down Yorkshire Street to the town centre is set for a major refurbishment.

The plan is to create a ‘regeneration corridor’ from one side of the town centre to the other, from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor to drive economic activity and continue the borough's transformation, breathing life back into the area and encourage further business investment.

Waste of money

Work has started on the Town 2 The Turf scheme. Harry Potts Way. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

However, many residents on social media have branded the scheme a “waste of money” and criticised the decision to uproot trees from the Centenary Way roundabout, which is to be removed as part of the scheme.

Following local dismay at the feeling of trees on the roundabout a whole collection of trees will be dotted all down Yorkshire Street including at the new traffic lights.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, who has helped to secure the Government's investment of £20m. of levelling up money for the borough, has backed the scheme though and said it would “get more people into the town centre.”

Economic corridor

He said: “For far too long our borough had been an afterthought in Westminster. But I’ve made it my mission to change that, banging the drum for our area at every opportunity. And this project is just further evidence that it’s paying off.

“Creating an economic corridor right through the heart of Burnley will allow us to leverage the support of the football club to get more people into the town centre which is currently undergoing its own regeneration. Combined it will mean that by the end of next year we will see some major transformations take place within the town.

“These changes, alongside the positive work taking place right across the borough will only add to our areas offering, attracting more visitors from right across East Lancashire to come to spend time in our pubs, clubs and restaurants. It’s a win win.”

The first phase will see new pavements, seating and lighting laid starting at the Park View pub end, working down towards the culvert, during which time a two way temporary traffic light system will be in operation at times. Work will also take place to fully clean up the historic aqueduct that allows the Leeds and Liverpool Canal to cross Yorkshire Street, alongside replacing the roundabout at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street with a traffic light junction and better pedestrianisation.

Worthwhile

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, Lancashire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Improving the way this area looks and feels, and making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, will be very worthwhile as the journey between Turf Moor and the town centre is regularly made by thousands of people.

