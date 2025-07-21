‘A decade of teamwork, resilience and transformation’ – Reflections on my 10 years at Burnley Council

This month marks 10 years since I joined Burnley Council as Head of Legal in July 2015.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the years since, serving as Chief Operating Officer from 2017, and now as Chief Executive since 2023 I’ve been privileged to work alongside passionate, hardworking colleagues, and partner organisations who have made this borough a place we’re all proud of. Looking back, it’s been a journey defined by resilience, transformation and, most of all, teamwork.

From austerity to opportunity

Burnley town centre

When I first arrived in 2015, the council faced significant funding cuts, like so many other local authorities. The Municipal Journal reported last year that Burnley Council suffered the highest funding cuts between 2011 to 2024 per dwelling in the country which highlights the financial pressures we were under. Rather than retreat, we reimagined how we deliver services. We optimised operations through smarter, alternative models of delivery, and ensured that frontline services continued to meet the needs of our residents and businesses. It wasn’t easy but necessity made us think outside the box and we’ve delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite austerity, we did not lose sight of our ambition for the town. Few moments better capture Burnley’s recent transformation than the arrival of Primark in the town centre in 2017, a spark that ignited renewed footfall and vitality. It was a bold and unorthodox move for a council to intervene to secure Primark, but it’s been worth it. That success helped with the delivery of Pioneer Place, a project that was 17 years in the making, which is now home to a state-of-the art cinema, and leading brands including Nando’s, Taco Bell, and Heavenly Desserts. To see it finally delivered is a testament to collective perseverance.

It's wonderful to see the private sector show confidence in the town centre. The addition of the boutique Vault Cinema, Above Hotel, Real Food Hall, and the huge expansion of JD Sports demonstrates how success breeds success. There is a real buzz on our high street and the café culture we’ve created in the town centre is envied by many places.

Our brilliant businesses continue to shatter barriers. Whether that be at Crow Wood or Hollywood, it’s fair to say Burnley businesses punch above their weight. The development of the Frontier Park development has also been impressive. It is fast becoming a major hub for advanced manufacturing and engineering, bringing in new investment and creating more jobs. It has been rewarding to see the private sector accelerate our growth, building on the growth we saw in the preceding decade.

Burnley Council chief excutive Lukman Patel

We’ve also redefined Burnley as a University Town. I vividly remember the complex negotiations with Government in 2017 to move Victoria Mill from the higher to further education balance sheet to allow the University to move in after the closure of the UTC. Cutting through that bureaucracy was well worth the perseverance to pave the way for The University of Lancashire’s canalside campus, now home to over 2,000 students. The University of Lancashire now occupy three historic mills that have been transformed into incredible teaching space. That vibrant campus not only enhances our town’s identity but also provides critical talent to the NHS and other local employers. Seeing our heritage mills transformed into modern, purposeful teaching spaces has been deeply rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is noticeable whilst undertaking the transformation for our town, we’ve focused on maintaining our heritage. From the many wonderful heritage projects including the restoration of Padiham Town Hall, Towneley Hall and Burnley Town Hall to the redevelopment of Lower St James’s street and Newtown Mill, we’ve maintained the architectural diversity of Burnley and paid homage to the past in a meaningful way.

Burnley’s population has also grown for the first time in 10 years, following a previous decline of 2.8%. Now, the population has risen by 7,000 people or 9%. This is a third more than the national average and the highest percentage increase across Lancashire.

Resilience

Pioneer Place

The Boxing Day floods of 2015 were a disaster that I’ll never forget. Nearly 200 households and businesses in Padiham were devastated by Storm Desmond. Since then, we’ve fought for and secured £40 million investment in flood defences for Padiham. The majority of the existing flood walls have now been repaired with the new flood defences due to be completed by 2028. While setbacks like the temporary pause last year tested our patience, persistence with the Environment Agency has paid off, with works resuming and progressing steadily with the Government confirming to fully fund the scheme earlier this year.

My colleagues in the Economy and Growth Team also deserve a special mention for the phenomenal work that they have done in Padiham. Through repair and restoration works to buildings, public realm improvements, events, and community engagement, the Padiham Townscape Heritage Initiative has revitalised and added further vibrancy to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of my proudest moments came last year in how our communities responded to the national unrest. Many feared a repeat of 2001, however despite heinous provocation, we didn’t falter. Years of investment in community cohesion and strong local leadership paid off. The resilience and unity we demonstrated was no accident, it has been built through relationships, dialogue, and hard work over-time.

And how can we forget the pandemic. We all either lost or know of someone who lost someone dear to them. It was an incredibly difficult time for everyone. However, we should not forget how we came together to support each other. Whether that be the herculean efforts of our key workers, the selfless work of our volunteers, or the simple acts of kindness of ordinary people. The pandemic also highlighted the inequalities that we have in Burnley and something we remain committed to address.

UCLan Victoria Mill

Revitalising the housing market

Colleagues often remind me that there was a time when developers were hesitant to build in Burnley. It’s an old tale here at the council that Barratt’s had once flat-out refused to build in Burnley. Today, Barratts along with many other national builders can’t build fast enough. We’ve met and continue to meet our housing targets, and it’s thanks to a strategy that blends opportunity, planning, and collaboration. Whilst development can be controversial, it is important to recognise that Government housing targets need to be maintained which we are successfully achieving in Burnley. However, let me be clear, sustainable development has been and remains a priority.

I will not forget a resident coming to speak to the council’s Executive describing the problems that an empty home can have on a street to voice her support for a compulsory purchase order (CPO) on a neighbouring property. Described in the industry as the “broken window syndrome” empty homes can drain our neighbourhoods and attract anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and neglect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2009, Burnley had over 3,200 empty properties, and today, it’s circa 1,600. We’ve achieved this largely without public subsidy, driven by one of the most innovative and efficient CPO programmes in the country. We’ve delivered over 20% of England’s total CPOs with a small but mighty team here in Burnley since 2019. The collaboration with Calico in recent years has helped accelerate the reduction of empty homes in recent years. We’re also supporting the most vulnerable with this strategy with a special focus on the homeless.

Partnership working

Burnley Council’s work doesn’t happen in isolation. Our partnerships have been instrumental. From Calico’s fantastic contribution to social care and helping address homelessness (including the Gateway project and Burnley’s first Extra Care facility, Dovestone Gardens) to the brilliant work that Burnley Leisure & Culture does to improve the leisure and culture offer here in Burnley. It would be very difficult to list every organisation here, but we’re privileged to work with so many like-minded outcome focused organisations and people over the years.

Initiatives like Burnley Together and Downtown show what can be achieved when we collaborate beyond organisational boundaries and focus on what really matters, people. It was fitting that Downtown was recognised by the Deputy Prime Minister in a Ministerial Forward earlier this year.

I could not write an article about Burnley and not mention the unbelievable Burnley Bondholders. They are truly special and a unique set of people and businesses that are the envy of many places. We have the best business ambassadors for the town who simply want the ‘best for Burnley.’ If somebody could bottle their energy or culture, they would be very rich!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s also not forget the incredible work of our voluntary, charitable and faith sectors. These grass root organisations work tirelessly to support our most vulnerable residents and to make Burnley a better place. I often refer to people in these sectors as superheroes without capes and we cannot celebrate them enough. It was also fitting for the King to recognise Building Bridges and Padiham on Parade earlier this year as part of his Kings Awards for Voluntary service.

Whilst the council cannot take any credit on what happens on the pitch at Turf Moor, it has been joyous to celebrate Burnley FC being promoted to the Premier League three times in the last decade. The club clearly punches above its weight and is part of the fabric of the town. We must not forget the contribution of the owners of the football club over the years, both on and off the pitch. The official charity Burnley FC in the Community has also transformed the lives of thousands of people and continues to support some of our most vulnerable residents.

Getting the basics right

It’s easy to overlook the basics, but they matter immensely. Last year the council recorded the lowest sickness absence in our organisational history (and probably one of the lowest for local government nationally), levels that would compete with any private sector employer. Therefore, it’s no surprise that there is exceptional performance against our statutory and non-statutory targets. For example, statutory targets for turning around major and non-major planning applications are being comfortably met, and bins missed by our crew are amongst some of the lowest in the country.

We’ve received an unqualified audit opinion every year over the last decade. The council’s finance team deserve special praise for the hard work that takes place behind the scenes especially with the spotlight on local government finances in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Burnley’s understated strengths are our greenspaces, especially our parks. The quality of the provision is incredible compared to the spend which not only showcases the hard work of the team but how efficiently we operate. It is no surprise that all six of our parks have received Green Flag status!

We don’t do it for awards, but they do remind us how far we’ve come. Our latest peer review was glowing. Being highly commended at the recent LGC awards was humbling, and recognition like Alex Brown’s Rising Star award is proof that Burnley Council is nurturing the next generation of leadership.

It always is and always will be team effort

Let me be clear, nothing I’ve mentioned above is down to one person. This journey has always been a collective one, and I’m constantly inspired by the dedication of our staff, councillors, volunteers, and partners. From those working quietly behind the scenes to those on the frontline, they’ve all had a part to play in Burnley’s success and getting the best value for our ratepayers. This article isn’t just a trip down memory lane, it’s a tribute to all of you who believe in Burnley and work every day to make it better.

I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the last decade. Rest assured that there will be no complacency. Burnley does not and will not stand still and there’s a lot more to come! Here’s to the next chapter for Burnley, and for the people who make it the remarkable place it is.