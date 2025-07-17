VIDEO: Burnley kicks off its 2027 Year of Culture plans

Burnley is on a mission to make 2027 its official Year of Culture.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a designated period where a city or region celebrates and showcases its cultural heritage and creativity to the rest of the UK through events, festivals, and initiatives.

A new short film – Why Not Burnley? – has been made by Creative Talent Management Limited to launch the town’s bid. Based on the poem of the same name, the film features local creatives, business leaders and community members, and spotlights the town’s ambition and pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dress designed for the project by brand René K Couture is unveiled during the film and captured against the Welcome to Burnley sign.

Unveiling of a couture dress by fashion house René K Couture. Photo by Andy Ford.

Carrie-Ann Kay, owner of René K Couture and Burnley Cultural Ambassador, said: “It was an honour to be invited to create a show-stopping couture piece for Burnley 2027 Year of Culture. We envisioned a moody sunset photo shoot using golden hour light to spotlight the Welcome to Burnley sign. The metallic copper fabric paired beautifully with the industrial strength and symbolism of that landmark.”

Charlotte Steels, Head of Culture at Burnley Leisure and Culture, and Lead for the Year of Culture, added: “The film is about showcasing the many great people, places, stories and events already happening in Burnley – encouraging pride in our hometown. It celebrates who we are: our spirit, our Northern grit and our determination.

“Why Not Burnley? is both a question and a challenge. Burnley has so much to be proud of, and even more to look forward to. This is our moment to come together and make it happen.”

Register here to get involved.