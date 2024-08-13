Worsthorne man undertakes daring wing walk for 70th birthday above Kent
David Thornton strapped onto the wings of an old Boeing bi-plane at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent before taking to the skies, thanks to a surprise birthday present from wife Joanne.
Indeed, David is no stranger to daring aerial feats – he loves to be airborne according to Joanne, and has also done several paragliding flights prior to the wing walk.
He said: “It was amazing and exhilarating. The views up there with the birds were stunning. My pilot talked me through the landmarks we were flying over.
“I opted for the adventurous flight with big turns and steep drops. The old Boeing bi-plane was fantastic and well preserved. I’d recommend it to anyone.”
Wing walking is the act of moving along the wings of an aeroplane during flight, sometimes transferring between planes.
