Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardBurnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Picture gallery: Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club 50th anniversary ride for Pendleside Hospice

By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:56 GMT
Dozens of scooters hit the road from Burnley to Hollingworth Lake, near Rochdale, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club.

The ride, which set off from Gala Bingo in Burnley, finished back in Burnley at the Bridge Bier Huis before a Northern Soul night celebration at Briercliffe Club in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Take a look at our pictures.

Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club celebrated their 50th anniversary with a ride which raised money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyRochdalePendleside Hospice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice