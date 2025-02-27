War: Would Britain Be Ready? | former Burnley soldier appearing on special ITV report

By John Deehan
Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Former Burnley soldier and acclaimed documentary maker Adnan Sarwar is set to appear on ITV tonight in a special report titled War: Would Britain Be Ready?
Read More
Police appeal after man and child injured in three car collision close to juncti...

The half-hour programme will examine the UK's military preparedness in an increasingly volatile global climate. The special comes at a time of heightened international tensions, particularly following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

War: Would Britain Be Ready? will assess the nation's defence strategy, evaluating whether current equipment, troop levels, and funding are sufficient to meet future challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Former Burnley soldier Adnan Sarwar will be on ITV tonightFormer Burnley soldier Adnan Sarwar will be on ITV tonight
Former Burnley soldier Adnan Sarwar will be on ITV tonight

Adnan is no stranger to covering conflict and crisis. In 2018, he presented Journey in the Danger Zone: Iraq, a two-part BBC documentary in which he retraced his steps through the war-torn country where he once served in the British Army. The following year, he fronted Unreported World: Schools Under Siege on Channel 4, shedding light on the struggles of children, parents, and teachers caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Cape Town, South Africa.

War: Would Britain Be Ready? airs tonight on ITV at 8-30pm.

Related topics:BurnleyITVBBCDonald TrumpIraq

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice