Former Burnley soldier and acclaimed documentary maker Adnan Sarwar is set to appear on ITV tonight in a special report titled War: Would Britain Be Ready?

The half-hour programme will examine the UK's military preparedness in an increasingly volatile global climate. The special comes at a time of heightened international tensions, particularly following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

War: Would Britain Be Ready? will assess the nation's defence strategy, evaluating whether current equipment, troop levels, and funding are sufficient to meet future challenges.

Former Burnley soldier Adnan Sarwar will be on ITV tonight

Adnan is no stranger to covering conflict and crisis. In 2018, he presented Journey in the Danger Zone: Iraq, a two-part BBC documentary in which he retraced his steps through the war-torn country where he once served in the British Army. The following year, he fronted Unreported World: Schools Under Siege on Channel 4, shedding light on the struggles of children, parents, and teachers caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Cape Town, South Africa.

War: Would Britain Be Ready? airs tonight on ITV at 8-30pm.