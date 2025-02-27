Police appeal after man and child injured in three car collision close to junction 12 of M65
Emergency services were called to a report of an initial collision at around 8-15pm last night, between a Mercedes E63S and an Audi S3 on the motorway, near to Junction 12 (Brierfield.) A Ford Fusion has then collided with the Mercedes.
The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries, and the passenger, a young boy, suffered injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening or life changing. Both were taken to hospital for treatment. No one else was injured in the collision. Two men, aged 20 and 26, both from Nelson, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Although two arrests have been made, the police investigation is very much ongoing. If you witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, please get in touch with the police. If you have footage of the Mercedes or the Audi prior to the collision, police also ask that you contact them. You can call 101 quoting log 1231 of 26th February, or email [email protected].
