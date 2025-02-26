New owners of Burnley's Rosehill House Hotel answer rumours about venue being used to house asylum seekers
Rosehill House Hotel was acquired by a family-run business in November, through a successful bid at Savills. This week the new owners have made a statement scotching rumours that the property is being used to house asylum seekers.
A spokesman for the owners, who also own a portfolio of four other hotels in Greater Manchester, said: “In light of recent rumours suggesting that the hotel was being used to accommodate asylum seekers, we felt it was important to address this issue directly.
“I am pleased to confirm that the owners have categorically stated that Rosehill House Hotel is not being utilised to house asylum seekers and does not have a contract with the Home Office or Serco for such purposes. Currently, some of the hotel's rooms are undergoing renovations, and our intention is to operate the hotel as usual while also providing emergency accommodation for families, in partnership with local authorities and charities.
“We held a productive meeting with local residents of Rosehill and ward councillors, including Jeff Sumner. Although Councillor Gordon Birtwistle, a former MP of Burnley, was unable to attend due to an emergency, he has visited the hotel previously to convey residents' concerns. This meeting provided us with the opportunity to clarify any misconceptions and answer questions from the community.”
Although bookings for weddings are not currently being accepted at the 30 bedroomed hotel, the venue is open for bookings for small functions such as birthday celebrations. The spokeman added: “Our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience for all guests. We value the support and understanding of the local community and look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Burnley.”
The grade two listed building Rosehill House, which closed in December, 2023, was built in 1856, for a wealthy cotton mill owner, Adam Dugdale. The manor house was once owned by former Mayor of Burnley, Sam Taylor, and was also occupied by the home guard during the Second World War. The property was then converted into a hotel in 1963. It has a restaurant and bar, a Victorian conservatory and garden space.
Many of the elaborate features of the original decor were retained, including a number of beautifully ornate ceilings, which gave the hotel its unique charm and character.
