The closure of a historic Burnley hotel where scores of happy couples have tied the knot over the years has sent shockwaves across the borough.

The owners of Rosehill House announced the news last night in a post on the hotel's Facebook page.

It read: "It is with a broken heart and tears falling, that we have to announce the closure of our beloved Rosehill House .

Rosehill House Hotel in Burnley.

"The last 27 years have been an incredible journey of experiences, friendships, highs and lows and every emotion you could possibly imagine. I will cherish the many wonderful memories we created with the best team of people any business could hope to have, to the suppliers and many loyal fantastic customers who have become friends and made the last 27 years possible.

"With so many factors beyond our control, We are devastated to say we are no longer able to continue operating and have closed the business with immediate effect. If you have any kind of reservation with us, we will be in touch over the next few weeks to refund your deposits, please do bear with us whilst we undertake this arduous task.

"Thank you so much for reading. It has been an absolute pleasure and memories that we will hold dear forever."

Rosehill House was built in 1856, for a wealthy cotton mill owner, Adam Dugdale. The manor house was once owned by former Mayor of Burnley, Sam Taylor, and was also occupied by the home guard during the Second World War. The property was then converted into a hotel in 1963. Many of the elaborate features of the original decor were retained, including a number of beautifully ornate ceilings, which gave the hotel its unique charm and character.

Emma Pennington (right) of Rosehill House with Alex Polizzi of the Hotel Inspector

John and Jacqui Doherty, the parents of co-owner Emma Pennington who posted yesterday's statement, bought the property 27 years ago and since then it has gone to become one of the town’s most cherished venues.

The building even featured on Channel Five show The Hotel Inspector where host Alex Polizzi said she "loved" the hotel.