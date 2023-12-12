Burnley FC are hoping fans will help spread a little festive cheer by joining in a toy donation drive at this weekend’s fixture with Everton.

The club has teamed up with Emma – The Sleep Company, official charity Burnley FC in the Community and Burnley Together, to encourage all supporters attending the game on Saturday to bring a toy to Emma’s Winter Slumberland Toy Drive.

New and unwrapped toys can be donated at the drop-off point which will be located in the north-east corner of the stadium, opposite the Rapidz Fan Zone. The drop-off point will be open from 3pm until kick-off. It will close at kick-off and donations cannot be accepted after the match.

A Christmas toy collection point will be stationed at Turf Moor before Saturday's match with Everton. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The spirit of giving will continue as it takes centre stage at kick-off when the Burnley FC players will walk out hand in hand with club mascots, who will be showcasing an assortment of gifts donated by the wider Burnley community.

"This is about more than just football,” said Burnley FC’s head of commercial Marcus Mellor. “It's about coming together as a community to spread joy and make a meaningful difference to the lives of these children. We believe every child deserves a magical Christmas, and this toy drive is our way of making that happen."

Felix Monnot, country manager at Emma Sleep UK, said: “The season of Christmas is the most magical time of the year, but we’re aware that this year might be more difficult than ever for some families across the town. That’s where the Emma Winter Dreamland comes in. We’re hoping we can help Burnley fans and residents spread joy across the community, because everyone deserves to experience the beauty of Christmas. "

Burnley FC in the Community’s chief executive officer Helen Gurman added: “We are very excited to be working with Emma - The Sleep Company and Burnley Together to help spread holiday cheer throughout the wider Burnley community.

