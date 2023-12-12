The Duchess of York is coming to Burnley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Ferguson is visiting a number of schools, faith groups and community projects in Burnley and Padiham tomorrow.

The duchess has a strong connection with Burnley through her charity ‘Sarah’s Trust’ which has supported St Matthew’s Church in its work to help and support families in the community of South West Burnley for the past three years.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is coming to Burnley this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago ‘Sarah’s Trust’ supported the church by providing 500 gift bags that were distributed to children on the Stoops and Griffin Estates.

Last year the charity provided £1,500 to support the food projects at the church and this year Sarah’s charity has funded a trip for families to go to the pantomime at the Thwaites Empire in Blackburn for the performance of Beauty and The Beast.