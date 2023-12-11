The family of a Burnley tot, who has a rare condition that affects only one million people worldwide, have completed a challenge to raise awareness of the condition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laura and Aaron Holt raised the grand total of £4,325 for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association after completing a sponsored walk from the Prairie pub to Pendle Hill and back. Joined by family and friends, they completed the challenge in five hours, 40 minutes.

The condition is known as TSC and the couple’s their one-year-old son, Jonah, was diagnosed with it after he suffered a series of seizures. It causes non cancerous tumours to grow in the brain and other parts of the body, including the spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lung, heart, kidneys

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura and Aaron Holt with their children Ruby and Jonah. The couple held a sponsored walk to raise over £4,000 for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association as Jonah suffers from this rare condition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad