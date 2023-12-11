Burnley couple raises over £4,000 for charity that supports their son who has rare condtion
Laura and Aaron Holt raised the grand total of £4,325 for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association after completing a sponsored walk from the Prairie pub to Pendle Hill and back. Joined by family and friends, they completed the challenge in five hours, 40 minutes.
The condition is known as TSC and the couple’s their one-year-old son, Jonah, was diagnosed with it after he suffered a series of seizures. It causes non cancerous tumours to grow in the brain and other parts of the body, including the spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lung, heart, kidneys
The couple also have a three year old daughter Ruby and her Sunday school at St Andrew’s Church in Burnley did their own mini walk and raised over £500 of the grand total. Laura said: “We have been blown away by everyone’s support.”