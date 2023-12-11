News you can trust since 1877
Burnley couple raises over £4,000 for charity that supports their son who has rare condtion

The family of a Burnley tot, who has a rare condition that affects only one million people worldwide, have completed a challenge to raise awareness of the condition.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT
Laura and Aaron Holt raised the grand total of £4,325 for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association after completing a sponsored walk from the Prairie pub to Pendle Hill and back. Joined by family and friends, they completed the challenge in five hours, 40 minutes.

The condition is known as TSC and the couple’s their one-year-old son, Jonah, was diagnosed with it after he suffered a series of seizures. It causes non cancerous tumours to grow in the brain and other parts of the body, including the spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lung, heart, kidneys

Laura and Aaron Holt with their children Ruby and Jonah. The couple held a sponsored walk to raise over £4,000 for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association as Jonah suffers from this rare conditionLaura and Aaron Holt with their children Ruby and Jonah. The couple held a sponsored walk to raise over £4,000 for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association as Jonah suffers from this rare condition
Laura and Aaron Holt with their children Ruby and Jonah. The couple held a sponsored walk to raise over £4,000 for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association as Jonah suffers from this rare condition
The couple also have a three year old daughter Ruby and her Sunday school at St Andrew’s Church in Burnley did their own mini walk and raised over £500 of the grand total. Laura said: “We have been blown away by everyone’s support.”

