Padiham Green Primary School pupil delivers Christmas treats to residents at Woodside Home for the Elderly in Padiham

Santa’s little helper Trixie Forrest (nine) made over 40 gift bags filled with chocolate coins to hand out to care home residents.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
The kind hearted little girl went along to Woodside Home for the Elderly in Padiham with her mum Jodie for their annual festive visit at the weekend. The tradition began a few years back when Trixie’s older sister Jolie (15) would visit the residents every year with little gifts.

The sisters are well known faces at the home as their gran, Deborah Derbyshire, works there.

Trixie Forrest (nine) handed out Christmas gifts to residents at Woodside Home for the Elderly in PadihamTrixie Forrest (nine) handed out Christmas gifts to residents at Woodside Home for the Elderly in Padiham
Trixie Forrest (nine) handed out Christmas gifts to residents at Woodside Home for the Elderly in Padiham
Trixie, who is a pupil at Padiham Green Primary School, said: “I love going to Woodside where my nanna works and I’ve got to know a lot of the residents there. It makes me so happy giving the gifts out because all the residents have such huge smiles on their faces.”