Santa’s little helper Trixie Forrest (nine) made over 40 gift bags filled with chocolate coins to hand out to care home residents.

The kind hearted little girl went along to Woodside Home for the Elderly in Padiham with her mum Jodie for their annual festive visit at the weekend. The tradition began a few years back when Trixie’s older sister Jolie (15) would visit the residents every year with little gifts.

The sisters are well known faces at the home as their gran, Deborah Derbyshire, works there.

Trixie Forrest (nine) handed out Christmas gifts to residents at Woodside Home for the Elderly in Padiham

