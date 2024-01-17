The property, available on vacant possession basis, was originally constructed as a house in 1856 before being converted into a hotel in 1963. It has undergone numerous transformations over the years and comprises a snooker room, restaurant, bar, Victorian conservatory, gin bar, private dining and conference space, wedding facilities, and 30 individually designed en-suite bedrooms. Additionally, there is garden space for outdoor weddings and car parking.

A statement on the hotel’s Facebook at the weekend read: "The last 27 years have been an incredible journey of experiences, friendships, highs and lows and every emotion you could possibly imagine. With so many factors beyond our control, We are devastated to say we are no longer able to continue operating and have closed the business with immediate effect. If you have any kind of reservation with us, we will be in touch over the next few weeks to refund your deposits, please do bear with us whilst we undertake this arduous task.”