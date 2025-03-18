A beloved teddy was among the items given a new lease of life, along with 13 electrical and mechanical repairs, including a torch and a toaster, at Clitheroe’s newly opened Repair Cafe.

Seven items of jewellery were also repaired at the cafe during the grand opening of the cafe at the United Reformed Church. A venue where residents can take every day objects, including electronics, mechanical devices, computers, bicycles and clothing for repair, the movement began in Amsterdam in 2009, with the idea behind it being to reduce waste, landfill usage and extend the life of products.

The enthusiasm for the Clitheroe cafe grew from two people, Gayle Wray of Readstone Environment Group (REG), who had visited Silsden Repair Cafe, and Darcy Murray who had recently returned to Clitheroe from New Zealand where she had been involved in a repair cafe there in her woodworking role. Both were inspired by how the project brought volunteers and residents together and how easy it was to repair some items that had been destined for landfill. Darcy Murray and Wendy Higson welcomed guests and the official opening was performed by Donna O’Rourke, the Mayor of Clitheroe, Olwyn Claydon the Mayoress of Clitheroe, Simon O’Rourke the Deputy Mayor of The Ribble Valley and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder.

Darcy Murray welcomes Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder to the official opening of the new Clitheroe Repair Cafe

Eighty five people attended the event, with 33 bringing items for repair. Twenty five of these were successfully fixed on the day. There were also 28 volunteers and the cafe is planning to offer advice on computers in the future. Two men from Barnoldswick also went along to see how the cafe is run as they hope to open their own in the next few months.

*The Repair Cafe is open on the third Saturday of the month ( except August and December ) from 10am till noon in The United Reformed Church. The next Cafe is Saturday 19th April.