Burnley’s very own skincare expert to the stars has clinched another prestigious award, regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the industry.

William Foley was named as Therapist of the Year in the Professional Beauty Awards, which are seen as the pinnacle of recognition in the beauty, holistic, spa, and wellness industries.

He also made history, for the second time, by becoming the first man to receive the award. Last year William became the first male to be named as the UK’s Advanced Aesthetician in the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology and Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology Awards.

A student at the former St Theodore’s RC High School for Boys in Burnley, William’s clients include ‘Coronation Street’ stars Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe and Sue Cleaver who plays Eileen Grimshaw. William works with Alderley Edge based CurrentBody skin clinic. He was head hunted by the global beauty tech company who deals with ‘A’ list celebrities, including kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson, and many more.

In 2023 William was the only man ever to be shortlisted in the Aesthetic Therapist of the Year category in the Aesthetic Medicine Awards.

William, who is a beauty, aesthetic and wellness speaker delivering key note speeches across the UK with professional beauty and aesthetic medicine, said: “Winning this latest award award highlights my holistic approach to beauty utilising massage and facial massage techniques.

“Along with my recognition as an advanced aesthetician, the award truly showcases my commitment to integrating both beauty and aesthetics.

“While the awards may appear glamorous from the outside, there is a lot of hard work involved behind the scenes. It takes months of preparation, including building case studies and refining techniques to present to the industry judges.”