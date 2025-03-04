Clitheroe is to have its very own ‘Repair Cafe.’

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A venue where residents can take every day objects, including electronics, mechanical devices, computers, bicycles and clothing for repair, Clitheroe’s Repair Cafe is based in the town’s United Reformed Church in Castle Gate.

The inaugural cafe was held on February 15th and it will take place on the third Saturday of every month from 10am to noon (apart from August and December) The grand VIP opening will be held on Saturday, March 15th with the Mayors of Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley and MP Jonathan Hinder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 'Repair cafe' is' set for a VIP launch at Clitheroe's United Reformed Church

The repair cafe movement began in Amsterdam in 2009 with the idea behind it being to reduce waste, landfill usage and extend the life of products. The enthusiasm for the Clitheroe cafe grew from two people, Gayle Wray of Readstone Environment Group (REG), who had visited Silsden Repair Cafe, and Darcy Murray who had recently returned to Clitheroe from New Zealand where she had been involved in a repair cafe there in her woodworking role. Both were inspired by how the project brought volunteers and residents together and how easy it was to repair some items that had been destined for landfill. While the repair work takes place a brew and cake is on offer too.

The Clitheroe Repair Cafe, which wants to stress to local businesses that the idea is not to take custom away from them, now has around 60 volunteers but more are always welcome.