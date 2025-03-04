JD Sports moving to new premises in Burnley town centre

By John Deehan
Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:07 BST

Leading sports fashion retailer JD Sports is expanding and relocating within Burnley Charter Walk.
The sportswear giant is moving to a larger 5,817 sq. ft. store at 30 – 34 The Mall and 6 – 10 Fleet Walk, significantly increasing its footprint from the current unit.

Coun. Lubna Khan, Burnley Council’s Executive member for economy and growth, said: “JD Sports’ decision to invest in a larger store in Burnley is a major boost for our town centre. It reflects the continued strength of Charter

JD Sports will have a new home in Charter Walk Shopping Centre soon. Photo: Kelvin StuttardJD Sports will have a new home in Charter Walk Shopping Centre soon. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Walk and Burnley’s appeal as a retail destination, ensuring the town remains attractive to both major national retailers and independent businesses.

"This expansion supports our ambition to create a vibrant and sustainable high street that meets the needs of local shoppers and draws in visitors. We will continue to work closely with retailers, landlords, and developers to ensure Burnley’s town centre continues to thrive both commercially and socially.”

The new store is set to open this summer.

