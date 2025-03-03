Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following an aggravated burglary in Burnley, when a man returned to his home and was confronted by four men wearing balaclavas inside.

Officers were called to Cornholme, near to Stanbury Drive, last Friday ( February 28th) at 9-30pm. The victim was approached by the men and one of them assaulted him before demanding money and his car keys. The suspects have then escaped with a quantity of cash and two watches. They are described as being of slim to medium build and all wearing dark clothing, hats, gloves and balaclavas. Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured.

No arrests have been made yet, but a dedicated team of officers are continuing to carry out inquiries. Although this is being treated as a potentially isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been increased in the area.

As part of the investigation police are are now asking for anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area between 8.40pm and 9.50pm, or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam footage, to make contact with the police as soon as possible.

DS Emlyn Parry, of Burnley CID, said: “This is an appalling crime committed against the victim in his own home – a place where he was entitled to feel safe. We are working tirelessly to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. I would ask anyone with information or footage which could help our investigation to make contact with my officers.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1462 of 28th February 2025.