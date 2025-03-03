A 64-year-old sex offender from Burnley has been jailed for 11 years and nine months today.

Derek Hardman, now of no fixed address, was convicted of five counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child at Burnley Crown Court in November.

He returned to the same court today (3rd March) where he was also made subject of a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life. Police were made aware on September 28th, 2022, that had engaged in sexual activity with a vulnerable 16-year-old girl. Hardman was arrested and denied any wrongdoing in police interview. However, a comprehensive investigation uncovered a multitude of evidence that disproved Hardman’s assertions of innocence. This included an array of concerning text messages Hardman had sent to his victim. All the offences took place in Burnley. Hardman was convicted of five counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child at Burnley Crown Court in November.

In a statement to the court, the victim wrote: “I am not working at the moment and I think that some of it is due to the effect that the crimes have had on me. It has really affected my mental health. I don't like going out on my own and I don't go out at night. I'm too scared.”

She continued: “I have had nightmares about what Derek did to me. The doctor prescribed me sleeping tablets for this. I still have sleepless nights and nightmares about what happened. I was diagnosed with PTSD in February, 2023, as a result of the crimes committed against me. This is something that I need to work through.”

DC Sarah Whittaker, from Burnley CID, said: “Hardman is a sexual predator who poses a significant risk to women via his controlling behaviour and perverted sexual interests. I welcome the sentence handed down to him today, which gives the public some protection from his abhorrent offending. I’d like to place on record my admiration for the victim in this case who has shown incredible bravery throughout this case, particularly while giving evidence during the trial.

“I hope this case and its outcome will encourage other victims to come forward, confident they will be listened to and believed, and that we will do everything in our powers to put those who have committed offences against them before the courts.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via or call 101. If a crime is in progress always call 999.