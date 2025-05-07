‘This is where we belong’: Civic pride and community spirit as Burnley FC returns to the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s return to the Premier League has been hailed by civic leaders as a moment of pride, resilience and opportunity – not just for the club, but for the whole town.

With the claret and blue celebrations still fresh in the air, Burnley Council’s chief executive Lukman Patel said the team’s swift return to the top flight would have a “brilliant” impact on both the local economy and community spirit.

"The most important thing, first of all, is that the team has managed promotion very quickly back into the Premier League. As we know, it is brilliant for the local economy. It instills a sense of civic pride. One thing I always say about Burnley is you don’t see people walking around in Manchester United or Liverpool shirts here; it’s Burnley tops everywhere you go. That says something about who we are. The connection between the football club and the wider community, and how diverse the football club has become, is something we should also be really proud about as well.”

Mr Patel also highlighted the growing international visibility the club brings, describing how Premier League status makes people across the UK – and the world – take notice of the town.

He added: “The visibility is very important. Being in the Premier League opens you up internationally. When I go around the country talking to other chief executives, they think Burnley has a population of 400,000 because it has a Premier League football club. That shows Burnley is always punching above its weight – not only as a football club, but also as a town.”

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar echoed that pride, describing promotion as a return to where Burnley belongs.

“When Burnley FC is doing well, the whole town does well. It brings hope, pride, and a spring in everyone’s step,” he said. “The resilience that they've shown – they've shown the character of not only the manager, but also the character of us as a town and as a people. And I think what we're seeing now is that the ownership, the custodians of the football club, really, truly understand what the people of the town are about, what the club is about and what it means to everyone.

"I firmly believe that Scott Parker gets it – he gets the people and he seems to have taken to the town and the town have taken to him. And so that's why I've got a feeling this Premier League season is going to be different.”

MP Oliver Ryan called it “immense” for Burnley: “It’s the best thing that could happen for us. It’s just massive, and it’s fantastic to see. You couldn’t buy the kind of exposure and investment this brings.”

Burnley’s mayor, Coun. Shah Hussain, said the atmosphere in the town speaks for itself.

“It’s just brilliant news. The town’s buzzing. We’re back to being a Premier League club, and a Premier League town. This brings so much pride to everyone here. When the club does well, so does the town.”

That pride is also being felt in local institutions, including the University of Central Lancashire. Anne McCarthy, chair of UCLan’s board, praised the club’s role in inspiring the next generation.

“At the University of Central Lancashire, we’re all about making opportunities for young people – and what the club has done, for that, is just incredible. First of all, by being fantastic role models and secondly, by creating actual placement opportunities for some of the students who are going on to work in a Premier League club. For a student in Burnley, seeing this success and being a part of it can change their future. It’s something we’re really proud of.”

Mr Patel said it was a moment the town should embrace and enjoy: “We can be too modest sometimes. But these achievements don’t come around often – even if it feels that way because we did it two years ago. This is a time to celebrate. The Premier League will be tough, but I think we’ll be stronger this time around. And who knows – a Carabao Cup maybe?”