The atmosphere was electric as fans gathered outside Burnley Town Hall to cheer manager Scott Parker and his players when they appeared on the balcony to show their appreciation to their legions of fans.

Armed with flags, horns, claret and blue smoke bombs and flares, supporters, who waited hours to see their team, clapped and cheered as two open top buses made their way down Manchester Road, through the town centre and under the culvert towards Turf Moor.

Here is a selection of photos capturing some of the magic of the day.

