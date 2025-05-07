36 cracking images capture jubilant fans celebrating Burnley's promotion to Premier League at open top bus parade (part one)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th May 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 11:23 BST
Thousands of Burnley fans lined the streets of the town centre last night to celebrate the Clarets promotion to the Premier League.

The atmosphere was electric as fans gathered outside Burnley Town Hall to cheer manager Scott Parker and his players when they appeared on the balcony to show their appreciation to their legions of fans.

Armed with flags, horns, claret and blue smoke bombs and flares, supporters, who waited hours to see their team, clapped and cheered as two open top buses made their way down Manchester Road, through the town centre and under the culvert towards Turf Moor.

Here is a selection of photos capturing some of the magic of the day.

