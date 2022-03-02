Private landlord fined more than £1,700 for failing to properly licence Burnley homes

Michael James Perring (47), of Alton, Hampshire, was taken to court by Burnley Council.

He pleaded guilty by letter to four counts of being a person managing a house, which was required to be licensed under Part 3 of the Housing Act 2004, but which was not so licensed.

He was fined £440 on each count at Burnley Magistrates’ Court, and a total of £1,000 costs.

All four properties are in Burnley neighbourhoods designated or previously designated as selective licencing areas by the council – Athol Street North, Bruce Street, Piccadilly Road, and Reed Street.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s Executive member for housing, said: “We’re always willing to work with landlords to help provide high quality homes for our residents but we’re also prepared to take strong action against those that don’t follow the rules.”

Selective licensing has been introduced in areas across the borough to help raise demand for housing and improve management standards. Every property rented out through a private landlord or agency in the designated areas must now be licenced by the council.