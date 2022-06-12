Shabaz Ahmed, who runs Ramzan Food Store in Victoria Road, hosted the Indian buffet with an open invite and it was well attended by both customers and leading figures in the community including police officers, Coun. Karen Ingham and Mrs Ann Clark who runs the Padiham Archive Society.

Coun. Ingham said: "Mr Ahmed said he loved sharing such an important occasion with the community and he plans to do the same for the Eid celebrations as he feels it would help everyone to understand the different cultures and beliefs and bring others together."

Coun. Ingham said she was honoured to be involved in the event adding: "Padiham and its residents are important to both me and the community as a whole and understanding each other and supporting local businesses is paramount during the struggle people in the town are facing."

