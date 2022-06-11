Full size replica Hurricane aircraft will be main attraction at 1940s Padiham on Parade weekend

A full size replica Hurricane aircraft is one of the main attractions at the 1940s weekend, now in its fifth year, that kicks off on Friday, June 24th, with a ballroom blitz in the town hall ballroom.

Tickets are priced at £19.40 and the event includes live entertainment from Jess McGlinchy and the Stacksteads Brass Band. Supper will be served in a mess tin.

Saturday, June 25th, begins at 10am with music 1940s style in the Ballroom. Café Rene will be operational from 10am serving coffee/tea, cakes and sandwiches. Throughout the day there will be live entertainment in the ballroom with Rachel Mercer, George Formby tribute and also Kelly Waldie.

There will be a Punch and Judy show and story teller will be in the library throughout the day and once again on the town hall plaza will see the return of the Rossendale Clog Dancers.

There will also be a funfair and for the first time a display of tractors on the Original Factory Shop car park. Classic and military cars will be on display at the rear of the town hall and also on A1 car park and a town trail has been drawn up to encourage visitors to call into the local bars and eateries.

The vintage bus will be laid on as transport and Sunday begins with a parade including Chelsea Pensioners, veterans and cadets.

