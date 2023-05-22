Laura, who was just 23, was given 12 months to live in 2018 by doctors after she was diagnosed with globlastoma multiforme - the most aggressive form of brain cancer - following a routine eye test.

But she defied the odds and became well known and popular for her positive attitude as she made the most of life, pursuing her goals and dreams, including completing the Great North Run and hosting a BBC weather forecast as part of a ‘bucket list’ of things she wanted to do. Laura also piloted HMS Charger, drove a supercar around Silverstone and visited Churchill’s War Room.

Laura Nuttall, who bravely battled cancer for six years, has died at the age of 23

In August 2021, Peter Kay performed two sold-out sets at Manchester’s O2 Apollo to raise money for Laura. Later that same year the Bolton comedian then treated her and mum Nicola for a surprise lunch before Laura resumed radiotherapy.

The family found supplementary immunotherapy treatment in Cologne and spent two years travelling there as these treatments aren't available in the UK and are self-funded.

Paying tribute to her daughter today on social media Nicola said: “Laura called this a ‘plot twist’ and she looked the disease in the eye with her infamous steely gaze.

“She squeezed more in to her 23 years and five months than most people do in a lifetime. A light that burns so brightly can only burn for half the time.

“I’m hoping that one day we’ll meet again, that she’ll be sat at the top of the ladder in the enchanted wood, excited to tell me about the land at the top of the magic faraway tree.