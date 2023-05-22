News you can trust since 1877
Award winning journalist Matt Scrafton announced as new Burnley Express Clarets correspondent

Matt Scrafton has been appointed as the new Burnley Express Clarets writer.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:31 BST

Matt, who has covered Blackpool FC for National World since 2016, will take over from Daniel Black following his promotion to North West sports editor.

Burnley town centre bar closes its doors to the public for good
The former O2 Media North West Sports Journalist of the Year, North West Football Awards Sports Journalist of the Year, and Johnston Press Sports Journalist of the Year, said he was relishing the prospect of covering Vincent Kompany and the Clarets' return to the Premier League.

“I’m delighted to be confirmed as the Burnley Express’ new Clarets writer,” he said.

“I’ve loved the last seven years covering Blackpool but I felt now was the right time to move on and, once this vacancy arose, I jumped at the opportunity to come on board.

“It’s clearly an exciting time to be covering Burnley and I look forward to chronicling the club’s return to the top flight where I fully expect them to thrive, not just survive under Vincent Kompany’s stewardship.

“It’s looking like it will be a busy summer at Turf Moor so I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into the role, starting from today.

“I’m a journalist that seeks to cover all aspects of the club, from transfer rumours, fans’ views, injury news, financial accounts and goings-on behind-the-scenes.

“Finally a word for Dan Black and Chris Boden, who have done a sterling job over a number of years. I hope I can continue that trend and bring you the coverage you deserve for all Burnley Express readers.

“UTC!”

Burnley Express editor John Deehan said: "A Premier League football club needs Premier League coverage.

"Matt is an excellent, award-winning writer, who during his seven years covering Blackpool FC, has demonstrated a level of dedication and professionalism that has seen him become one of the region's most respected sports journalists.

"It's an exciting new era at Turf Moor, and I am delighted Matt is going to be there every step of the way as Burnley look to make their mark once again on the Premier League.

"Chris Boden and Dan Black have both been incredible servants to the paper, and the club, and I know Matt will continue their legacy with passion and integrity.

"I would also like to congratulate Dan on his appointment as North West sports editor. A richly deserved promotion, and a role I know he will excel in."

