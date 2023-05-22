Burnley town centre bar closes its doors to the public for good
A Burnley town centre bar has closed its doors for good after four years in business.
The manager of The Hideaway Bar & Kitchen in St James’s Street said he has a “heavy heart” about the decision as he took to Facebook to inform people of the closure last Friday.
In a Facebook post, Neil Wilkinson said the bar is now closed to the public but will still honour any outstanding private parties.
He said: “It’s with a very heavy heart I’ve decided to close the bar. The last few months have been very trying for one reason or another and it’s now time for me to move on.
It’s been an incredible four years and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’ve made some amazing friends and had some great experiences, which I’ll forever be grateful for.”
He added: “We do have a few private parties we’ll still honour but as of today we’ll be closed to the public.”