Pals behind Burnley group Support After Suicide hosting charity ball
Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith set up the fundraising group Support After Suicide earlier this year after discovering they had all lost someone in this way.
The ball will include a three-course meal and takes place on Saturday, November 18th at Burnley’s Turf Moor from 7-30pm.
Sharon said: “The ball will be hosted by [drag queen] Diana DoGood. We have Amy D singing, a DJ, auction, raffle and a few games. It will be a fun night but will help a lot of people.”
The friends have also organised a fundraising gig on Saturday, October 21st, from 7-30pm at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, while Sharon helps facilitate Pendleside Hospice’s Bereaved by Suicide Group, which runs on the third Monday of every month, from 5-7pm.
For tickets to the ball, please visit www.pendleside.org.uk