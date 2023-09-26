News you can trust since 1877
Pals behind Burnley group Support After Suicide hosting charity ball

Five friends are hosting a glittering ball to raise money for specialist counselling for people impacted by suicide bereavement.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith set up the fundraising group Support After Suicide earlier this year after discovering they had all lost someone in this way.

The ball will include a three-course meal and takes place on Saturday, November 18th at Burnley’s Turf Moor from 7-30pm.

Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.
Sharon said: “The ball will be hosted by [drag queen] Diana DoGood. We have Amy D singing, a DJ, auction, raffle and a few games. It will be a fun night but will help a lot of people.”

The friends have also organised a fundraising gig on Saturday, October 21st, from 7-30pm at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, while Sharon helps facilitate Pendleside Hospice’s Bereaved by Suicide Group, which runs on the third Monday of every month, from 5-7pm.

For tickets to the ball, please visit www.pendleside.org.uk

