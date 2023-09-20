Burnley friends behind Support After Suicide fundraising group hosting charity band night
Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith set up Support After Suicide after they all lost someone close in this tragic way.
They are now hosting a band night on Saturday, October 21st, from 7-30pm at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, to fundraise for bereavement counselling for those affected by suicide.
Sharon said: "The need for counselling sessions is very sadly growing at a alarming rate. People affected by suicide are more at risk of it themselves so maybe by getting people to talk, we can prevent another tragic death.”
The night will see The Social Butterfly, Kaleidoscope, Losing Touch and The Strike use their talents to help make a difference as they take to the stage to entertain music fans.
Sharon added: "All four bands have donated their time for the event and want to help us raise awareness and funds. We want this to be a fantastic night with great bands in a fantastic venue.
“We are massively grateful for all the support we have received so far but if you want a great night out with fantastic bands, please get a ticket.”
Other exciting fundraisers include a charity ball in November at Turf Moor, Burnley, with a three-course meal and entertainment from Diana DooGood, Amy D and DJ Baz.
But first up, is next month’s charity gig – for tickets, visit Eventbrite online or search for Support After Suicide on Facebook.