News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Burnley friends behind Support After Suicide fundraising group hosting charity band night

These five Burnley friends are using the power of music to help people bereaved by suicide.
By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith set up Support After Suicide after they all lost someone close in this tragic way.

They are now hosting a band night on Saturday, October 21st, from 7-30pm at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, to fundraise for bereavement counselling for those affected by suicide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharon said: "The need for counselling sessions is very sadly growing at a alarming rate. People affected by suicide are more at risk of it themselves so maybe by getting people to talk, we can prevent another tragic death.”

Most Popular
Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.
Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.

The night will see The Social Butterfly, Kaleidoscope, Losing Touch and The Strike use their talents to help make a difference as they take to the stage to entertain music fans.

Sharon added: "All four bands have donated their time for the event and want to help us raise awareness and funds. We want this to be a fantastic night with great bands in a fantastic venue.

“We are massively grateful for all the support we have received so far but if you want a great night out with fantastic bands, please get a ticket.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other exciting fundraisers include a charity ball in November at Turf Moor, Burnley, with a three-course meal and entertainment from Diana DooGood, Amy D and DJ Baz.

But first up, is next month’s charity gig – for tickets, visit Eventbrite online or search for Support After Suicide on Facebook.

Related topics:Burnley