These five Burnley friends are using the power of music to help people bereaved by suicide.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith set up Support After Suicide after they all lost someone close in this tragic way.

They are now hosting a band night on Saturday, October 21st, from 7-30pm at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, to fundraise for bereavement counselling for those affected by suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon said: "The need for counselling sessions is very sadly growing at a alarming rate. People affected by suicide are more at risk of it themselves so maybe by getting people to talk, we can prevent another tragic death.”

Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.

The night will see The Social Butterfly, Kaleidoscope, Losing Touch and The Strike use their talents to help make a difference as they take to the stage to entertain music fans.

Sharon added: "All four bands have donated their time for the event and want to help us raise awareness and funds. We want this to be a fantastic night with great bands in a fantastic venue.

“We are massively grateful for all the support we have received so far but if you want a great night out with fantastic bands, please get a ticket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other exciting fundraisers include a charity ball in November at Turf Moor, Burnley, with a three-course meal and entertainment from Diana DooGood, Amy D and DJ Baz.