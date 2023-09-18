News you can trust since 1877
Pendleside Hospice relaunches Burnley support group for people bereaved by suicide

Pendleside Hospice has relaunched its Burnley support group for people bereaved by suicide.
By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
The first session of the Bereaved by Suicide Group will take place today (Monday) from 5-7pm at the hospice.

Sharon Chapman is a volunteer helping to facilitate the sessions. Along with four of her friends, she also runs a separate group called Support After Suicide to help fundraise for specialist counselling.

"Myself and four friends started a fundraiser called Support After Suicide to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice after I received counselling sessions. I found the bereavement support so useful - they helped me to process the grief after my husband Mark died by suicide nearly four years ago.

Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.
Trish Buck, Sharon Chapman, Pauline Smith (front, from left to right) and Vicky Stevenson and Tracy Moran (back) have set up Support After Suicide in Burnley to help those who are grieving.
“When I was asked to join Pendleside's group, I thought this could be the next part of my journey. The hospice helped me process my feelings and I want to give something back to Pendleside, as well as help others.

“I now accept that I will have lots of different and difficult emotions all in one day and that's okay. My one piece of advice is to not travel too far forward, or too far backward in my mind, and live more in the present moment. I hope that people can come and talk and know they are not alone on this journey."

Please contact the Family Support Team on 01282 440 102 prior to attending the Bereaved by Suicide Group.

Search for Support After Suicide on Facebook to find out more about its fundraising activities or visit https://gofund.me/8c6c3cda to donate.

