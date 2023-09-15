Pendleside Hospice celebrating its 35th anniversary with family fun day to thank the community
The charity will host the fun-filled event in its Colne Road grounds on Saturday, September 30th, from 1-30pm to 4pm, to say thank you to the community for its support over the years.
There will be a bouncy castle, face painter, various food and craft stalls, tombolas, interactive games, and so much more.
Leah Hooper, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Whether it’s signing up to one of our fundraising events, donating a bag of clothes at our Donation Centre, or simply following us on Facebook and sharing the word of what we do with family and friends - it all helps.
"While there will be fundraising activities taking place at our Community Family Day, the event is about bringing our communities together to say thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing so many of you there on the day.”