The charity will host the fun-filled event in its Colne Road grounds on Saturday, September 30th, from 1-30pm to 4pm, to say thank you to the community for its support over the years.

There will be a bouncy castle, face painter, various food and craft stalls, tombolas, interactive games, and so much more.

Leah Hooper, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Whether it’s signing up to one of our fundraising events, donating a bag of clothes at our Donation Centre, or simply following us on Facebook and sharing the word of what we do with family and friends - it all helps.

