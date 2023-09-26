Clitheroe Rotary Club backs Wrap Up East Lancashire project to provide winter coats for the vulnerable
Locations around the UK collected 18,000 garments last year, with 4,000 being collected in the ‘Wrap Up East Lancashire’ area and donated to 21 local charities including Thomas, International Aid Trust, Nightsafe, Inspire and HARV.
This year’s collection will run from Monday to Sunday, October 9th to 29th. Collection points in Clitheroe will be at the following supermarkets:
Booths, Sainsbury’s and Tesco along with several churches. The public are being asked to dig out unwanted ladies, mens and children’s coats from the back of the wardrobe. Regarding the condition, just ask yourself, would you be happy to receive the garment you are donating? The appeal can accept coats and gilets, but not hats, gloves, jumpers, track suit bottoms or scarves.
Clitheroe Rotary is also delighted to announce it is recommencing the collection of drug foil blister packs after parterning with Action Metals Limited of Lytham St. Annes who reclaim the aluminium packs and sell on for recycling. The proceeds from recycling are donated to Myeloma UK. Myeloma is a form of blood cancer arising from plasma cells and there are currently around 24,000 people living with Myeloma in the UK.
Blister packs can be dropped off at the collection point at the entrance to the Rose and Crown, Castle Street, Clitheroe, during opening times from noon.