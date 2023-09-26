Clitheroe Rotary Club is once again supporting Wrap Up East Lancashire andHands On London with the collection of unwanted coats to keep those warm who may besuffering hard times during the winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locations around the UK collected 18,000 garments last year, with 4,000 being collected in the ‘Wrap Up East Lancashire’ area and donated to 21 local charities including Thomas, International Aid Trust, Nightsafe, Inspire and HARV.

This year’s collection will run from Monday to Sunday, October 9th to 29th. Collection points in Clitheroe will be at the following supermarkets:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clitheroe Rotary Club is once again supporting Wrap Up East Lancashire and Hands On London with the collection of unwanted coats to keep those warm who may be suffering hard times during the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booths, Sainsbury’s and Tesco along with several churches. The public are being asked to dig out unwanted ladies, mens and children’s coats from the back of the wardrobe. Regarding the condition, just ask yourself, would you be happy to receive the garment you are donating? The appeal can accept coats and gilets, but not hats, gloves, jumpers, track suit bottoms or scarves.

Clitheroe Rotary is also delighted to announce it is recommencing the collection of drug foil blister packs after parterning with Action Metals Limited of Lytham St. Annes who reclaim the aluminium packs and sell on for recycling. The proceeds from recycling are donated to Myeloma UK. Myeloma is a form of blood cancer arising from plasma cells and there are currently around 24,000 people living with Myeloma in the UK.