17 amazing photos give a snapshot of Padiham's history and heritage

The 17th annual Padiham Archives exhibition takes place this weekend.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST

The venue for the event, which is a fascinating history of the town in hundreds of photographs, is the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st.

From coronation celebrations, royal visits and forms of transport over the past century to Padiham streets with "quirky" names and their origins, TV filming in Padiham, the Gable Ends Art Project and the ever-popular display of school photographs. The exhibition will run from 10am to 4 pm each day.

Admission is £2 and accompanied children are free. All proceeds will be donated to the Padiham Archives Group. Open Tuesdays, from 10am to 2pm, Padiham's Archive Museum, also housed inside the town hall, has been developed over the past 18 years.

For information on visiting the museum at other times ring 07977793963.

As a taster for what will be on display at the exhibition here is a selection of photographs that will bring some memories back for many people.

Canteen girls at Main Gas celebrate after winning £3,000 in 1982

1. Amazing photos capture key moments from Padiham's past

Canteen girls at Main Gas celebrate after winning £3,000 in 1982 Photo: s

Padiham Youth Club Netball Team 1960-61

2. Amazing photos capture key moments from Padiham's past

Padiham Youth Club Netball Team 1960-61 Photo: s

Perserverance Mill Celebration for Eric Noble

3. Amazing photos capture key moments from Padiham's past

Perserverance Mill Celebration for Eric Noble Photo: s

Padiham Whit Walks 1920s

4. Amazing photos capture key moments from Padiham's past

Padiham Whit Walks 1920s Photo: s

