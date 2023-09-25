The 17th annual Padiham Archives exhibition takes place this weekend.

The venue for the event, which is a fascinating history of the town in hundreds of photographs, is the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st.

From coronation celebrations, royal visits and forms of transport over the past century to Padiham streets with "quirky" names and their origins, TV filming in Padiham, the Gable Ends Art Project and the ever-popular display of school photographs. The exhibition will run from 10am to 4 pm each day.

Admission is £2 and accompanied children are free. All proceeds will be donated to the Padiham Archives Group. Open Tuesdays, from 10am to 2pm, Padiham's Archive Museum, also housed inside the town hall, has been developed over the past 18 years.

For information on visiting the museum at other times ring 07977793963.

As a taster for what will be on display at the exhibition here is a selection of photographs that will bring some memories back for many people.

