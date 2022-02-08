McDonald's ditches plans for new restaurant in Pendle

In 2019, it was revealed proposals had been approved to demolish the former multi-storey car park on Broadway and open the popular fast food restaurant at the Nelson former bus station site.

The development would have been the first McDonald’s to open in Nelson and the 14th in East Lancashire. At the time, the developer, Future Properties (1st) Ltd, said it will take between nine and 12 months to complete and the new store was expected to open in Spring 2020 creating 65 jobs.

However, almost three years on, and after the demolition of the site's 314-space Pendle Rise shopping centre car park, next to Nelson Police Station, nothing has been built since.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The abandoned site in the heart of Nelson

It is unclear at this stage why the fast food giant ditched plans to open a restaurant at the former bus station site, but it's not ruling out the possibility of opening one elsewhere in the town.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "We are not looking to pursue this application, but we continue to explore alternative opportunities in the area."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Pendle Borough Council, said: "Although we would like to see the site developed, there are no known new proposals from the developer."