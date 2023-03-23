News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
9 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
9 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Hugh Grant: Love Actually and Bridget Jones actor could be coming to Burnley

Hollywood superstar Hugh Grant could be coming to Burnley.

By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:55 GMT

The Love Actually and Bridget Jones actor has been invited to a fundraising ball hosted by Depher Community Fund at Burnley Football Club this September.

The Notting Hill actor has thrown his weight behind Burnley plumber and Depher founder James Anderson ever since spotting his appeal for help on Twitter, donating at least £45,000 to his GoFundMe page to help provide free food for those in need, as well as plumbing and heating services to elderly and vulnerable people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pride of Britain winner James confirmed in a public Facebook post that Hugh Grant will be joined by other celebrity guests, including former Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles and award-winning campaigner, actor, and presenter Adam Pearson.

(Inset): BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere at Zoopalast on March 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)
(Inset): BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere at Zoopalast on March 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)
(Inset): BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere at Zoopalast on March 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Read More
Cost-of-living crisis documentary: How Depher CIC, Healthier Heroes, and St Cath...

In his Facebook post, he said: “There are many wonderful acts and entertainment plus special guests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have had confirmation that many celebrities will/may be attending our fundraising event.”

James will also judge a special award ceremony, which he called “an absolute pleasure”.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere at Zoopalast on March 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere at Zoopalast on March 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere at Zoopalast on March 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

He added: “We are honoured and humbled by the support shown from so many wonderful people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“[It is] a wonderful opportunity to show the world how wonderful Burnley is in her beauty.”

James Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
James Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
James Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
BurnleyJames AndersonHollywoodAdam Pearson