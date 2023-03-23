The Love Actually and Bridget Jones actor has been invited to a fundraising ball hosted by Depher Community Fund at Burnley Football Club this September.

The Notting Hill actor has thrown his weight behind Burnley plumber and Depher founder James Anderson ever since spotting his appeal for help on Twitter, donating at least £45,000 to his GoFundMe page to help provide free food for those in need, as well as plumbing and heating services to elderly and vulnerable people.

Pride of Britain winner James confirmed in a public Facebook post that Hugh Grant will be joined by other celebrity guests, including former Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles and award-winning campaigner, actor, and presenter Adam Pearson.

(Inset): BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere at Zoopalast on March 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

In his Facebook post, he said: “There are many wonderful acts and entertainment plus special guests.

“We have had confirmation that many celebrities will/may be attending our fundraising event.”

James will also judge a special award ceremony, which he called “an absolute pleasure”.

He added: “We are honoured and humbled by the support shown from so many wonderful people.

“[It is] a wonderful opportunity to show the world how wonderful Burnley is in her beauty.”