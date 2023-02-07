Depher CIC UK, which provides free food and plumbing work to vulnerable people, is hoping to move down the road from its Keirby Walk base to bigger premises.

James Anderson, who founded Depher, said his team is fundraising to buy and convert the former Zanzibar nightclub and 2nd Sight Opticians building in Keirby Walk into a three-floor community support hub.

He hopes to transform the basement into a training facility to help people gain qualifications in fields like plumbing while the top floor will provide accommodation to the homeless, with a secure facility and 24-hour live-in support. The Pride of Britain winner plans to work with the local council and services to help the homeless make a new start in life.

James Anderson, owner of Depher Community Plumbing Service in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

James said: “Our initiative, which we are very proud of, has grown from a tiny idea into a reality and life-saving community company for the thousands that need us every year.

"We aim to support our homeless with a Home Support Hub, where we can offer them long-term support, not just a bed, but a new life.”

The ground floor will become a fundraising shop while the first will be used to expand the office.

The former Zanzibar nightclub in Keriby Walk, Burnley.

James added: "I know that this can and will work. I know that with your support we can expand Depher and its services right across the communities of the United Kingdom.

“I was told in 2018 that Depher was a failure and it would not happen. I said that no matter if I fell, I would continue with the fight to make it work.

“Over one million people later and we are stronger than ever, we have no debt, we have no investors and we have and never will have any high directors or CEO.

“We just have each other, our families and our communities.”

Inside the former Zanzibar nightclub in Keriby Walk, Burnley.

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/depher-community-support-hub?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined

James Anderson of Depher speaks on the phone with someone struggling to pay for repair work. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Inside the former Zanzibar nightclub in Keirby Walk, Burnley.