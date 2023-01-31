The award-winning DEPHER CIC UK, founded by James Anderson in 2017, helped to put food on the table for more than 2,500 families in the town in the past 12 months.

More than 600 households benefitted from financial support at Christmas, and 836 with gas and electricity.

DEPHER also tackled 326 plumbing, boiler, and bathroom issues for free and helped to pay for nine funerals.

James Anderson, founder of DEPHER.

Pride of Britain winner James, who runs a Cost of Living Campaign on Amazon, said: “Since the cost of living crisis has come about, we’ve helped about 50 to 100 people a week in the UK with food, gas, and electricity, and it’s getting bigger. There’s a massive increase [in people needing help].

"They have to choose between heat and hot water or food.”