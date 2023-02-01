Nappies and other baby products worth £3,196 and sanitary items totalling £520 will be handed out from today from the DEPHER shop in Keirby Walk, Burnley. The charity bought the items after being inundated with requests for help.

A spokesman at the shop said: "We're getting that many emails for help with these products it's unreal. This is going to help so many people. "

To ensure as many people as possible benefit sanitary products are limited to one item per person, per week and two baby or toddler items per family every two weeks.

Award-winning DEPHER CIC UK, founded by James Anderson in 2017, has already helped to put food on the table for more than 2,500 families in the town in the past 12 months. More than 600 households benefitted from financial support at Christmas, and 836 with gas and electricity.

DEPHER also tackled 326 plumbing, boiler, and bathroom issues for free and helped to pay for nine funerals.

James Anderson, founder of DEPHER.

Pride of Britain winner James, who runs a Cost of Living Campaign on Amazon, said: “Since the cost of living crisis has come about, we’ve helped about 50 to 100 people a week in the UK with food, gas, and electricity, and it’s getting bigger. There’s a massive increase [in people needing help].

"They have to choose between heat and hot water or food.”