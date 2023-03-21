News you can trust since 1877
Cost-of-living crisis documentary: How Depher CIC, Healthier Heroes, and St Catherine's CE Church are helping Burnley's poorest survive

More Burnley people have fallen into the quicksand of poverty – with the most vulnerable sinking the deepest.

By Laura Longworth and Kelvin Stuttard
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:18 GMT

With food and energy prices soaring and wages remaining stagnant, a new kind of poor has emerged in the town, according to voluntary groups.

We speak to three community heroes working on the front lines - Depher, St Catherine's CE Church, and Healthier Heroes - about their fight against the cost of living crisis and how hard life is for those in need.

With charities struggling to keep the lights on, we ask how much the mission to help the poor should fall on the voluntary sector.

James Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Helen Beech, co-ordinator of St Catherine's Community Centre, which helps people dealing with homelessness, food poverty and social isolation. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Andy Powell, founder of Healthier Heroes CIC, which provides support to veterans facing issues like mental illness and homelessness.
