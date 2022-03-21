Founder of the internationally successful clothing and swimwear online business, Talliah Rose, Briony has now achieved her goal to open her first shop in her hometown.

Briony said: "This is something I have wanted for a long time and there couldn't be anywhere else but Burnley for my first shop.

"I am proud of my roots, this town means a lot to me and I am so excited to bring my brand, Talliah Rose, here."

Briony shows off the front page of the Burnley Express announcing the opening of her first shop in her hometown