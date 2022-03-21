Hold the front page for Burnley's successful home grown entrepreneur as the countdown begins to opening of her first shop
Successful home grown entrepreneur Briony Gorton was thrilled to see news of the opening of her first shop made the front page of the Burnley Express.
By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:16 am
Founder of the internationally successful clothing and swimwear online business, Talliah Rose, Briony has now achieved her goal to open her first shop in her hometown.
Briony said: "This is something I have wanted for a long time and there couldn't be anywhere else but Burnley for my first shop.
"I am proud of my roots, this town means a lot to me and I am so excited to bring my brand, Talliah Rose, here."
Today Briony's online clothing and swimwear business is an international success with 211k followers on Instagram coupled with the 223k followers Briony has on her own personal account.