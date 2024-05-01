Fundraising campaign to help Burnley beauty therapist Claire Nutter after brain tumour diagnosis raises thousands in one month
Wellwishers have donated £5,220 to help support Claire Nutter and her family as she faces months of chemotherapy after undergoing three major operations since the devastating diagnosis in August.
After having the tumour removed brave Claire, who ran her business, Glamour, from Business First in Liverpool Road, for around six years, faced two more major operations after she contracted an infection. The fund raiser was set up by Claire’s oldest son Louie who is 19 and studying civil engineering at Leeds College. He said: “My mum has been brilliant facing this, she is still the same person who she always was and has not lost her sense of humour.”
The money raised will help to support Claire, who is also mum to Ray (15), and her partner, Gary Dunne, who live in Roughlee as they are both self employed. Claire has not been able to work or drive since her diagnosis and Gary has taken a step back from his work as a brick layer to care for her as she faces trips to the Royal Preston Hospital every six weeks for chemotherapy.
Louie added: “We would like to thank everyone who has donated, we never thought we’d get more than the initial goal and, due to changes in treatment we are hoping to raise more as working again could be a few years off for my mum.”
Claire’s family and friends are also planning a series of events to help raise money for cancer research. If you would like to make a donation to Claire’s fund please click HERE
