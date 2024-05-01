Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellwishers have donated £5,220 to help support Claire Nutter and her family as she faces months of chemotherapy after undergoing three major operations since the devastating diagnosis in August.

After having the tumour removed brave Claire, who ran her business, Glamour, from Business First in Liverpool Road, for around six years, faced two more major operations after she contracted an infection. The fund raiser was set up by Claire’s oldest son Louie who is 19 and studying civil engineering at Leeds College. He said: “My mum has been brilliant facing this, she is still the same person who she always was and has not lost her sense of humour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellwishers have rallied to raise over £5,000 to help Burnley beauty therapist Claire Nutter who faces months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a brain tumour last year

The money raised will help to support Claire, who is also mum to Ray (15), and her partner, Gary Dunne, who live in Roughlee as they are both self employed. Claire has not been able to work or drive since her diagnosis and Gary has taken a step back from his work as a brick layer to care for her as she faces trips to the Royal Preston Hospital every six weeks for chemotherapy.

Louie added: “We would like to thank everyone who has donated, we never thought we’d get more than the initial goal and, due to changes in treatment we are hoping to raise more as working again could be a few years off for my mum.”