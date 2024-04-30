Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stolle are a manufacturing business supplying machinery for the canning industry and will relocate into FP2 bringing towards 200 jobs into Burnley.

Frontier Business Park is a development by Monte Blackburn who recently completed Frontier Park, Blackburn at Junction 6 of the M65.

The development in Burnley is located immediately off Junction 9 of the M65 and will provide five new units

Frontier Park, Burnley

The first letting to Stolle is a statement for the business park and the letting is testament to the confidence of the developer to bring the site forward.

Michael Cavannagh, of letting agents Trevor Dawson, said: “To get this pre-let away is great news with the letting being completed prior to practical completion of the unit. Stolle relocating to Frontier is fantastic news for Burnley.

“We are already in discussions with other occupiers with regard to other buildings on the Business Park.”

Commenting on the deal, managing director Richard Mercer of Stolle said: “We are all very excited with the plans to move to our new building in Burnley. It is important to us as a business to continue to support our local community and retain a workforce in the local area.

“Our new facility signals a huge commitment and financial investment to the area by our international parents.’’